Carmelo Anthony Calls Manu Ginobili 'Legendary,' Joins Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson In Praise

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

The conversation was about cannabis—until it wasn't.

During an exclusive interview about the launch of STAYME7O and Grand National in New York, Carmelo Anthony was asked something different. Something personal. Something about respect.

The subject? Manu Ginobili.

“Legendary. Legendary. One of the greatest—not NBA players—one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game,” said Anthony without missing a beat.

The praise is weighty, but earned. Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and Olympic gold medalist with Argentina, didn't just play the game. He changed it.

And Carmelo knows. He faced him—Olympics, Playoffs, the biggest stages. Ginobili always brought it, with that southpaw craftiness and fearless energy few could match.

And Melo's not the only one singing his praises.

Allen Iverson called Ginobili "one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game." Al Harrington credited him with reshaping the NBA with Euro-style swagger. Isiah Thomas spoke about family ties—his cousin Willie Scott played in Argentina—and how he used to tell stories about a skinny lefty doing magic down there.

Magic Johnson didn't hold back either: "One of the most unstoppable offensive forces we've seen in the NBA."

Magic would know—he played exhibition games in Argentina. He remembers the passion. He remembers the fans. He remembers the energy.

"I think he opened up the door for many other pros to play out of Argentina and come into the NBA," Johnson said. "He helped the country of Argentina because he dominated and he won NBA championships."

Ginobili's influence isn't about stats—it's about spark. The lefty drives. The no-look passes. The clutch moments. The quiet revolution.

For Carmelo Anthony—one of the NBA's most prolific scorers—calling Manu Ginobili one of the greatest isn't just respect. It's recognition. A nod from one icon to another.

No exaggeration. No script. Just facts.

“Legendary. Legendary.”

Sometimes, that's all that needs to be said.

Photo: Pointblakeperiod

