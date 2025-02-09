Eagles Trio Harmonizes for Charity: 'A Philly Special Christmas Party' Raises $2.5 Million in Side Hustle

Philadelphia Eagles players Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and former star Jason Kelce have been making music for a cause.

What Happened: The Eagles trio has been engaged in this distinctive side hustle for the past three years. Under the artist name The Philly Specials, they have been recording and selling Christmas albums for charity during their off-season.

Their versions of beloved Christmas tunes are available on CDs and vinyl records, with price tags ranging from $15 to $75. The earnings from these sales are directed towards various charitable organizations across Philadelphia.

As confirmed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro‘s office, as of December 17, 2024, the group has contributed over $4.5 million to charity. One of their notable collaborations was with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, reports CNBC.

In the previous year, they managed to provide a Christmas present to every child in the city, touching approximately 200,000 students in local public and charter schools.

Their 2024 release, which dropped on November 22, was announced as their last album on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. The group’s moniker, The Philly Specials, is a nod to a play that was instrumental in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in early 2018.

Despite their professional football obligations, with Mailata and Johnson serving as the Eagles’ two starting offensive tackles and Kelce now an ESPN commentator, their musical side hustle has made a profound impact on the Philadelphia community.

Why It Matters: The philanthropic efforts of these athletes extend beyond their on-field performances, demonstrating their commitment to giving back to their community. Their initiative not only brings joy through music but also provides tangible support to those in need.

The success of their charity endeavor underscores the potential of athletes to leverage their fame for social good.

The legacy of The Philly Specials will continue to resonate in Philadelphia, even though their musical journey has come to an end.

