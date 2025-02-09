Super Bowl LIX: Where and How To Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Today

This Sunday at Super Bowl LIX, football fans are eagerly awaiting a high-stakes matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. This follows an intense 18-week regular season and a challenging playoff run.

What Happened: The Eagles and Chiefs are preparing for the ultimate face-off this Sunday, with the winner taking home the prestigious Lombardi Trophy.

As per a report by CBS News, the game will be broadcasted nationally on Fox. In a first, Tubi, Fox’s free streaming platform, will also live-stream the Super Bowl. Fubo, a flexible streaming service that doesn’t require long-term commitments, will also host the game.

Spanish-speaking viewers can tune into Fox Deportes and Telemundo for coverage. The game will also be accessible via Sling TV, which offers a package that includes Fox, NBC, ABC, and ESPN. Fox’s free streaming service, Tubi, will live-stream the game without any subscription fees.

The game is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET. The halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar and special guest SZA, is expected to kick off between 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers are recommended to verify Fox’s availability on their chosen streaming platform and look for any free trial offers if they are signing up for a new subscription.

Why It Matters: The Super Bowl is not just a game, but a major event that draws millions of viewers and bettors worldwide.

The predictions and betting odds provide insights into the game’s potential outcomes and offer opportunities for fans to engage more deeply with the event.

The expert picks and novelty bets add an extra layer of excitement, making Super Bowl LIX a must-watch event for sports enthusiasts.

