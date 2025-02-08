Trump Praises Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Ahead Of Super Bowl Appearance After Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Says It Would Be A 'Great Honor' To Have The President At The Game

President Donald Trump has publicly expressed his admiration for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift, as the Super Bowl approaches.

What Happened: Kelce, who is set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans this Sunday, welcomed the idea of Trump attending the game, saying it would be “awesome” and a “great honor,”.

Kelce stated, “No matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life.” He added that having the president present would be “pretty cool.”

This event marks the first time a sitting president will attend the Super Bowl. Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to give an interview before the game and praised Kelce as the “absolute best tight end in football (Ever!).” The president also predicted a “great game.”

The friendly exchange between Trump and Kelce comes despite Trump’s previous public disdain for Swift, who has been a consistent supporter of Kamala Harris. Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl, potentially setting up an encounter with Trump.

Why It Matters: The interaction between Trump and Kelce is noteworthy given the backdrop of Trump’s past public comments about Taylor Swift.

In September, Trump expressed his dislike for Swift on Truth Social, stating, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” This comment was met with a witty response from Kamala Harris' campaign, emphasizing the American people’s desire to move forward.

Moreover, Trump’s prediction that Swift would face marketplace repercussions for endorsing Harris did not materialize. Instead, Swift continued to achieve significant success, as evidenced by her record-breaking “Eras Tour” and the launch of her new “Eras Tour Book.”

