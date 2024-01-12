Michigan's Unsung Heroes Who Helped Deliver National Championship: Will Other College Football Programs Follow Suit?

Loading... Loading...

In recent years, more and more college football programs have dealt with a large number of players leaving early, both to the National Football League (NFL) and through the college transfer portal. This year’s championship run for the University of Michigan was led by several players who decided to stay with the program, despite having a shot to play in the NFL, including Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy.

How Did Michigan Retain Its Players? Thanks to a rule change a few years ago, college athletes can now make money while still in school through their name, image and likeness (NIL). The University of Michigan partnered with groups such as Champions Circle, which aims at retaining players through NIL deals.

Read Also: What’s a NIL Deal? How Amateur Athletes Make Money as Schools Rake in Billions in TV Right

Champions Circle ran specific campaigns to help ensure Michigan was able to retain its talent. Star players like Corum and McCarthy were not only able to raise their public profile and draft stock through a championship run, but also made hundreds of thousands of dollars for staying at Michigan for another year.

Many 2024 NFL mock drafts have McCarthy and Corum both going in the first few rounds. Michigan’s success with retaining players through NIL deals and partnerships with organizations such as Champions Circle could serve as a model for other college football teams that have to compete with the growing competition with the transfer portal. The NCAA has also made it quicker and easier for players to transfer to other programs in recent years.

Photo: Shutterstock