Sotheby’s, the fine art auction house headquartered in New York City, will sell six pairs of ultra-rare Michael Jordan sneakers. Jordan wore each pair of shoes to be sold in the six championships that the Bulls won in the 1990s.

The shoes are the “Mona Lisa” of sneakers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jordan is widely regarded as the best basketball player of all time and created a shoe empire with Nike Inc NKE. Jordan sneakers are one of the most popular offerings on StockX, an online marketplace of shoes and other items.

According to the StockX site, certain pairs of Jordans, like the Jordan 3 Retros, are going for 18% more than they were a few weeks ago. One pair of the 3 Retros will set you back around $385 on StockX.

The game-worn shoes have unique traits and personalities. For example, the Air Jordan VIII from 1993 has “Our Last F—ing Game” written on it, with the final score of the Bulls victory against the Phoenix Suns in game six. It was a close game, with the Bulls edging it out 99-98.

It’s not exactly clear how much the shoes will go for, but some estimates are as high as $100 million, according to the Journal article. The sports memorabilia industry saw a boom throughout the pandemic, helped by sites like Rally Rd. and Collectible that allow customers to invest in fractional shares of high-value memorabilia like a rookie Jordan card.

Photo via Shutterstock.