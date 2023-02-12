Super Bowl LVII Becomes The Kelce Bowl: How Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce Set A New NFL Record

Sibling rivalries are nothing new, but they've never been part of a Super Bowl, until now. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII features brothers playing against each other for the first time in NFL history.

What Happened: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce face off against each other in Super Bowl LVII, a game that will be watched by hundreds of millions on Fox, a unit of Fox Corporation FOX, the network airing the big game.

This marks the first time brothers have faced off against each other in the Super Bowl, and could have their parents facing the tough task of picking which team to root for. Travis Kelce has a Super Bowl win already, winning the big game in 2020.

Jason is the older brother at 35 years of age and was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Travis is 33 years old and was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Jason has played in 176 career NFL games and is considering retirement at the end of the season. Playing the center position, Jason doesn’t have the flashy stats like his brother, but in 7,662 career pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed only 18 sacks. The Eagles center could be one of the best to ever play the game.

Travis has played in 143 games. During the 2022 NFL season, Travis had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, raking third, eighth and second respectively among NFL players. In his NFL career, Travis has 814 receptions, 10,344 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns. In The NFL Playoffs, he has 127 receptions for 1,464 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Travis posted a stat line of 6 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV, a game the Chiefs won with a score of 31 to 20.

With the Kelce brothers both playing offensive positions, they will not be on the field against each other at the same time.

While the Kelce brothers mark history for the NFL, eight sets of brothers have faced off in sports championships across the big four North American sports (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL), according to Biography.com.

The previous brothers playing against each other in championship games were:

1920 World Series (MLB): Wheeler “Doc” Johnston and Jimmy Johnston

1921, 1922, 1923 World Series (MLB): Bob Meusel and Emil “Irish” Meusel

1923 Stanley Cup Final (NHL): Georges “Buck” Boucher and Frank Boucher

1923 Stanley Cup Final (NHL): Cy Denneny and Corbett Denneny

1929 Stanley Cup Final (NHL): Cecil “Tiny” Thompson and Paul Thompson

1946 Stanley Cup Final (NHL): Ken Reardon and Terry Reardon

1964 World Series (MLB): Cletis “Clete” Boyer and Ken Boyer

2003 Stanley Cup Final (NHL): Scott Niedermayer and Rob Niedermayer

Prior to the record being set by the Kelce brothers, Super Bowl XLVII saw brothers John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh face each other as the coaches of the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Kelce Bets: The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl LVII with the spread listed at PHI -1.5 at sportsbooks like DraftKings Inc DKNG.

While Jason’s team is the favorite to win the matchup, Travis has drawn plenty of bets on his player props of over 7.5 receptions, over 79.5 receiving yards and scoring an anytime touchdown. With odds of -120 at DraftKings, Travis has the top odds to score a touchdown in the game.

The Super Bowl MVP has quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles) listed with the best odds, for the award that is typically granted to a quarterback.

Travis Kelce has the third-best odds to win MVP at +1200 and has seen his odds get better throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. At BetMGM, a sportsbook co-owned by MGM Resorts International MGM, Travis Kelce saw his odds drop from +2800 to +1100, and he now makes up 12.8% of betting tickets, trailing only Mahomes at 14.1%.

Rapper Drake also has a $25,000 bet placed on Travis to win the Super Bowl MVP.

One bettor placed a $100 bet on Jason Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP, which would make a first for the offensive lineman position. The $100 bet would payout $250,000, according to Darren Rovell.

If either Kelce wins the Super Bowl MVP, it would mark the first time for their respective positions.

