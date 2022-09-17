University of Michigan Finalizes $490M Sexual Abuse Settlement: Here Are The Details

The University of Michigan on Friday finalized a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 survivors of sexual abuse by former sports doctor Robert Anderson. Most of the victims were male.

"The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for survivors," Chairman of the University's governing board, Paul Brown, said in a statement.

Anderson was a physician for the football team and other athletic programs, and worked at the University of Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

The court settlement required consent from 98% of the claimants before it could be made official.

After the University's announcement, claimants and their attorneys will be responsible for deciding how to divide the settlement funds.

Earlier in January, the University said the deal, which was the culmination of years of negotiations with attorneys for the victims, would settle all claims of abuse by Anderson.

At that time, the university said that $460 million would be paid to 1,050 claimants and $30 million placed in reserve for any unidentified victims who come forward by July 31, 2023.

In May 2020, the University of Michigan hired the law firm WilmerHale to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Anderson and released the report a year later in 2021.