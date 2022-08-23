Getting Ready For Fantasy Football Season? Join A Live Mock Draft With The Fantasy Pros To Prepare

It’s late August, and you know what that means — football is right around the corner. The NFL season will officially kick off Thursday, September 8 at 8:25 pm ET. The defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an exciting, action-packed game to kick off the season.
If you’re one of the millions of NFL fans that play fantasy football, you may already be looking at draft boards or even mock drafts. The Fantasy Pros, a website and media outlet focused on fantasy sports, is hosting a live mock draft Tuesday at 5pm ET, that will include Benzinga’s Mitch Hoch.
Fantasy Pros is hosting mock drafts all day on Tuesday, so if you are unable to join at 5pm ET, you can join at other times here.
@FantasyPros Mock Draft Day 2022— mike Maher. (@mikeMaher) August 23, 2022
TOMORROW, August 23 from 11am ET through 11pm ET
We're running live mock drafts all. day. long.
Some notable team changes for NFL stars this year:
Wide Reciever Julio Jones is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is now on the Carolina Panthers.
Tight End Noah Fant is now on the Seattle Seahawks.
Wide Reciever Allen Robinson is now on the Los Angeles Rams.
Photo: YouTube clip
