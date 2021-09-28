Bryson DeChambeau Prepares For Long Drive Competition By Teaching Chris Webber How To Crush The Ball

Bryson DeChambeau has added some meaningful accolades to his sports career.

Over the weekend, DeChambeau helped carry the U.S. golf team to a decisive victory against Europe’s team in the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

After Monday, DeChambeau can add another accomplishment to the list: Chris Webber’s golf coach.

Webber — a University of Michigan grad and member of the Fab Five — and DeChambeau were at the Detroit Golf Club to help Rocket Mortgage celebrate the extension of the title sponsorship of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

While there, DeChambeau gave Webber tips on how to hit the ball further off of the tee, something for which DeChambeau is known.

“Feel like you’re turning back, fully loading and turn through it,” DeChambeau told Webber. “Almost feel like you’re straightening your leg as you’re coming through the ball.”

Webber listened closely to DeChambeau, who led the PGA Tour in driving distance in 2021.

“He said it’s all about swinging freely and getting more club-head speed,” Webber said.

Webber was also in Detroit as ground broke on the construction of his very own cannabis complex.

Webber, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, has a 6-foot, 10-inch frame. With DeChambeau as his coach, he should be driving the ball further in no time.

On Tuesday evening, DeChambeau will compete in the 2021 Professional Long Drivers Association's World Championship for the first time in his career.