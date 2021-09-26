Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka Put Aside Rivalry, Power US To Ryder Cup Victory

This year, one of the most anticipated aspects of the Ryder Cup was how Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka would mesh as teammates.

The two have famously feuded throughout the last couple of years. The quarrel started with Koepka calling DeChambeau out for his slow, methodical style, while DeChambeau took shots at Koepka during a Twitch stream.

Many fans and members of the media argue that the dispute between Koepka and DeChambeau is actually good for the sport– the excitement of a high-octane rivalry makes golf more compelling for fans.

However, many U.S. golf fans were worried that Koepka and DeChambeau were not going to be able to put their differences aside while competing for the coveted Ryder Cup.

Those fans were wrong. Earlier in the week, DeChambeau revealed that he and Koepka actually sat down for dinner during the week of the tour championship, and that fans might have something to look forward to with the pair soon.

"[Brooks and I] had some great conversations during [Tour] Championship week when we had dinner and when I sat down to dinner with him last night," DeChambeau said. "It was fine, and I think there might be something fun coming up here, but I won't speak too much more on that."

The U.S. team sealed the 2020 Ryder Cup on Sunday, with Koepka and DeChambeau both winning their respective individual matchups. The U.S. team captain Steve Stricker was emotional after the victory, expressing his admiration for his team through tears.

"Speechless. These guys all came together," Stricker said. "They had a mission this week. Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That's how much they all came together. This is a new era for USA golf."