Eli Manning Snuck Into A Bar Underage To Have Drinks With Brett Favre: 'You Never Leave Your Wingman'

Like many other kids growing up in the 1990s, Eli Manning looked up to Brett Favre. So much so that Manning once spotted Favre shooting pool at a bar and hopped a fence to sneak into a bar to see the Green Bay Packers legend.

Unfortunately for Manning, he didn't end up getting to have the beer with Favre as he wanted.

Manning explained that he was with a friend, who was not quite as courageous as himself and didn't want to break a law by sneaking into the bar underage:

"My buddy did not jump the wall with me, he was too scared, so I went out and was like ‘Brett Favre is in here, we're about to drink a beer and play pool with Brett Favre. You gotta jump!' and he would not do it," Manning said. "So I jumped back over the fence and left, and I still give him hell every day that we could have had the greatest night of our lives. But you never leave your wingman. I've been watching a lot of Top Gun, and you never leave your wingman, so I had to leave."

Manning shared the story last night on the Monday Night Football broadcast with on ESPN2.

ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), added the Manning broadcast to its Monday night lineup this year. So far, the Manning brothers have brought guests on such as Favre, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, former NBA star Charles Barkley and more.

Favre joked that he was disgusted with 17-year-old Manning's behavior and lauded Manning's friend that refused to hop the fence.

"I give him credit for being an honest person and not sneaking into a bar underage," Favre told Eli. "How dare you do something like that?"

Maybe Favre will have a beer with Eli now that he's old enough to legally beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl and drink a cold one.

Photo: Marianne O'Leary, Flickr