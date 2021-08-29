Google Sends Out False Alert Claiming Bryson DeChambeau Won BMW Championship

Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google sent out an alert Sunday evening, to potentially millions of people, claiming that Bryson DeChambeau won the BMW Championship.

The alert read "B. DeChambeau wins BMW Championship!," except that he did not win the BMW Championship; 29-year-old fellow American Patrick Cantlay did.

DeChambeau and Cantlay entered the final round of the BMW Championship tied at 21-under at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The pair stayed neck and neck throughout Sunday's final round. On 17, Cantlay hit his tee shot in the water and left the door open for DeChambeau to take a two-stroke lead into the final hole. But DeChambeau bogeyed 17, leaving Cantlay only one stroke back.

Cantlay capitalized off of DeChambeau's mistake by birdieing 18, while DeChambeau settled for a par. DeChambeau and Cantlay finished the 72-hold tournament at 27 under, a record for the tournament.

This led to an exhilarating playoff between the two players. Cantlay and DeChambeau went back and forth, hitting clutch shots and sinking putts. It took Cantlay six holes in the playoff to dispose of DeChambeau who will look back on a lot of missed opportunities.