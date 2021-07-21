Milwaukee Bucks Owner Talks NBA Championship, Provides Market Outlook

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA Finals to win its first championship in 50 years Tuesday night.

Lifting up the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy was an unbelievable feeling, Milwaukee Bucks owner and Lasry Capital Group CEO Mark Lasry said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

It was great for the city, it was great for the fans and "it felt pretty good for me too," Lasry said.

The last time the Bucks won the NBA championship was in 1971, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

Market Outlook: The recent volatility in the markets creates ideal trading conditions for day traders, Lasry said.

Long-term investors should focus on the fact that the economy is doing well and rates are low, he said, adding that he expects long-term investors to do well over the next several years.

"Don't worry about the daily news," Lasry said.

At the conclusion of the interview, Lasry placed a 2021 NBA Champions hat on his head and smiled.

Lasry bought the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014 for $550 million and the team is estimated to be worth nearly $2 billion today.