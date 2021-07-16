fbpx
Freight Goes Mainstream At 200 mph

byFreightWaves
July 16, 2021 4:38 pm
Freight Goes Mainstream At 200 mph

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the need for speed and safety.

FreightWaves reporter Grace Sharkey has the scoop on the project44 and Tive car that will be racing at the NASCAR Cup Series' midsummer installment, held at ​"The Magic Mile" on Sunday at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Reliance Partners Director of Safety Robert Kaferle discusses how external reviews can assist carriers with their safety programs.

Brown Dog Carriers President Graig Morin takes us through some trucker dashcam video and coaches us on situational awareness.

Locksmith CEO Brett Suma shares his company's brand story and has a market outlook for the rest of ‘21.

They'll conduct a product test with Stiff Mother Trucker pain relief cream.

Plus, the winner of the F3 ticket from our Dog Days of Freight contest will be chosen.

