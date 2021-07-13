fbpx
Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Pete Alonso To Win The Home Run Derby Would've Netted You

byJay Rubin
July 13, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pete Alonso entered the 2021 Home Run Derby with one goal in mind: to defend his 2019 title after losing out on the opportunity in 2020 when All-Star festivities were canceled.

By beating Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and finally Trey Mancini with 74 total homers, Alonso successfully defended his title and receives a prize of $1 million (along with an awesome trophy and gold chain).

Round One: Alonso smashed 35 dingers in round one, beating Kansas City Royals catcher Perez’s 28.

Round Two: After upsetting Shohei Ohtani in round one, Soto hit 15 homers in round two, but that wasn’t enough as Alonso walked it off with over 30 seconds still left in the regular time period.

See Also: Baseball Superstar Shohei Ohtani Drives A Tesla; Could That Help The Company In Japan?

The Finals: Fan favorite Mancini put up an awe-inspiring 22 home runs, but that was just not enough to stop the Polar Bear.

No one enjoyed the derby more than Alonso, who actively displayed his joy in participating in the event.

Why It Matters: Using DraftKings’ (NASDAQ:DKNG) odds of +550, if you would’ve bet $1,000 on Pete Alonso to win the 2021 Home Run Derby, you would be walking away with $6,500.

Photo: slgckgc, Flickr

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sports General

