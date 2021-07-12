fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.05
359.96
+ 0.29%
DIA
+ 1.16
347.57
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.38
434.14
+ 0.32%
TLT
-0.07
146.60
-0.04%
GLD
-0.21
169.42
-0.12%

Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Conor McGregor Would've Netted You

byJay Rubin
July 12, 2021 2:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Conor McGregor Would've Netted You

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier may have lasted only one round, it was one of the most memorable ones of this year.

What Happened: After Poirier beat McGregor in January to even the series 1-1, the two clashed for what was expected to be the final time in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor started the fight off strong, looking more like an MMA fighter again rather than a boxer, which is how he fought in January. He came out with heavy kicks and elbow, looking to knock out Poirier early.

Poirier responded with ferocious attacks of his own, including a takedown that delivered some serious damage to McGregor.

With less than 10 seconds left in round one and a surefire victory to Poirier, McGregor attempted a kick that missed and he fell back, snapping his ankle in the process.

Poirier was declared the winner by referee Herb Dean via TKO.

Why It's Important: Poirier entered the fight as DraftKings’ (NASDAQ:DKNG) favorite with -139 odds and a $1,000 bet on Poirier to win would’ve netted you a payout of $1,719.42.

If you would’ve placed a $1,000 bet on Poirier to win via TKO on +175 odds, you would’ve been paid $2,750.

UFC, which is owned by Endeavor (NYSE:EDR), sold between 1.7 million and 1.8 million pay-per-view buys, according to Dana White, good for revenue of anywhere between $119 million and $126 million.

What's Next: Things really got interesting in the post-fight interview. Both fighters made it clear they wanted to fight each other again in a vicious fashion, with Poirier saying “karma is a mirror” and McGregor claiming that Poirier’s wife was in his DMs.

Poirier will now challenge Charles Oliviera for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Screenshot via UFC Twitter.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sports General

Related Articles

Baseball Superstar Shohei Ohtani Drives A Tesla; Could That Help The Company In Japan?

One player making major waves in Major League Baseball in 2021 is Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. Not since Babe Ruth has an MLB player had as strong of stats as both a pitcher and hitter as Ohtani is doing in 2021. read more

Titletown? Tampa Bay Lightning Win Back-To-Back Stanley Cups, 3 Titles Since 2004

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the lower seed in the first round. Despite the low seed, the Lightning cruised and became the youngest NHL franchise to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. read more

US Announces Star-Studded Men's Olympic Basketball Roster: How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Gold Medal

Team USA men’s basketball has announced its 12-man roster for the Toyko Olympics starting on Friday, July 23 on the networks and platforms of NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). read more

2021 NBA Draft Initial Betting Odds For Top Picks: Who Will Go After Cade Cunningham?

With the Detroit Pistons winning the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, they are now on the clock with the first overall pick. While Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham is unanimously expected to be taken first overall, the rest of the projected order is not set in stone. read more