Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Conor McGregor Would've Netted You

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier may have lasted only one round, it was one of the most memorable ones of this year.

What Happened: After Poirier beat McGregor in January to even the series 1-1, the two clashed for what was expected to be the final time in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor started the fight off strong, looking more like an MMA fighter again rather than a boxer, which is how he fought in January. He came out with heavy kicks and elbow, looking to knock out Poirier early.

Poirier responded with ferocious attacks of his own, including a takedown that delivered some serious damage to McGregor.

With less than 10 seconds left in round one and a surefire victory to Poirier, McGregor attempted a kick that missed and he fell back, snapping his ankle in the process.

Poirier was declared the winner by referee Herb Dean via TKO.

Why It's Important: Poirier entered the fight as DraftKings’ (NASDAQ:DKNG) favorite with -139 odds and a $1,000 bet on Poirier to win would’ve netted you a payout of $1,719.42.

If you would’ve placed a $1,000 bet on Poirier to win via TKO on +175 odds, you would’ve been paid $2,750.

UFC, which is owned by Endeavor (NYSE:EDR), sold between 1.7 million and 1.8 million pay-per-view buys, according to Dana White, good for revenue of anywhere between $119 million and $126 million.

What's Next: Things really got interesting in the post-fight interview. Both fighters made it clear they wanted to fight each other again in a vicious fashion, with Poirier saying “karma is a mirror” and McGregor claiming that Poirier’s wife was in his DMs.

Poirier will now challenge Charles Oliviera for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Screenshot via UFC Twitter.