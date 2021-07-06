How Much Money The Phoenix Suns And Milwaukee Bucks Are Worth

The NBA Finals tip off for game one Tuesday night with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Phoenix Suns on ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

The matchup features two franchises with quite a title drought: the Bucks last won in 1971 and the Suns have never won an NBA championship.

NBA Valuations: The valuation of NBA teams ranges from $1.35 billion to $5.4 billion, according to Sportico. Fourteen teams are valued at $2 billion or more with six valued at $3 billion and three teams valued at over $5 billion.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 16th most valuable team with a valuation of $1.86 billion. The Phoenix Suns rank 23rd with a valuation of $1.64 billion.

The top three teams are the Los Angeles Lakers at $5.14 billion, the Golden State Warriors at $5.21 billion and the New York Knicks, owned by Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE:MSGS), valued at $5.42 billion.

Why It's Important: The NBA Finals matchup shows that smaller valued teams can have impressive seasons and strong runs in the playoffs. The matchup could also lead to increased valuations from both teams in next year's rankings.

The Bucks have the seventh-highest salary cap at $135.47 million; The Suns rank 21st at $128.86 million. The top three NBA teams spend over $147 million each in salary cap in the 2020-2021 season.

Dyal Capital Partners recently announced a stake of less than 5% of the Suns valuing the team at $1.55 billion.

The Suns are favored with odds of -195 to win the series versus the Bucks (+160) on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Photo: Giannis Antetokounmpo. Erik Drost, Wikimedia