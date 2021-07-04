'A Transformational Period': New Possibilities for Athletes, Corporations After NCAA's NIL Decision

The NCAA’s board of directors voted on June 30 to permit student-athletes to profit off their names, images and likeness (NIL), according to a statement by the organization.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a press release statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with [U.S.] Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level.

While avoiding pay-to-play rules, the NCAA is now allowing student-athletes to make money off their NIL — something the nonprofit has long stood against, even as its own organization generated over $14 billion per year on college sports.

While Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) would not reveal any of its upcoming contractual dealings following the NCAA decision, the company noted that it stands by both youth and professional athletes.

“The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era is a transformational period for sports marketing and will open up opportunities to athletes and brands that didn’t exist until now,” the company wrote in a statement to Benzinga.

Aristotle Taylor, an incoming freshman football player at Stanford University said his career is now in his own hands, and that the ability to profit off his likeness provides more incentive to prepare for his time on the field.

“This was a long time coming. I think players should have had this,” he said. “But, at the same time, finally, we got it now.”

Taylor said a college football peer of his already has a sponsorship with Barstool Sports, and that while he appreciates possible opportunities, right now he’s solely focused on training for the upcoming season.

“I just got to take care of business now,” he said.