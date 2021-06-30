Jason Day Carries Team To Victory In AREA 3-1-3 Challenge Over Fowler, Dechambeau And More

Australian Jason Day carried his scramble team to a victory in the AREA 3-1-3 celebrity scramble, part of Rocket Companies' (NYSE:RKT) Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The challenge consisted of three holes: a par three, a par four and a par five.

Day's team finished the three-hole stretch at four under par. The highlight was Day hitting a second shot to within a foot on the par-5 14th hole.

Big Week: Timothy O’Neal, a 48-year-old professional golfer from Georgia, was a part of Day’s group. The victory was O’Neal’s second in as many days. He won the inaugural John Shippen tournament, which consisted of some of the best African-American golfers in the country.

O'Neal earned an exemption to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic by winning the Shippen. He shot a 71-68 in two rounds on Monday, good enough to win the invitational.

Who Was There? At the AREA 3-1-3 Classic, PGA Tour players Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau competed in a friendly scramble with local celebrities. Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders highlighted the celebrities participating.

At the end of the night, Day and his team were able to lift the championship belts. On Wednesday, many players will participate in a pro-am, in which pros will be paired up with amateurs.

Why It's Important: All proceeds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will go to charities and Rocket's "Change The Course" initiative, a program aimed at providing families with internet and digital literacy.

The "digital divide" refers to the wide gap in accessible technology for many families in Detroit. This problem was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shifted hundreds of thousands of jobs to online and remote.

While I'm sure he enjoyed lifting the championship belt, Day would much rather be lifting the Rocket Mortgage Classic Trophy on Sunday.