2021 NBA Draft Initial Betting Odds For Top Picks: Who Will Go After Cade Cunningham?

With the Detroit Pistons winning the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, they are now on the clock with the first overall pick.

While Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham is unanimously expected to be taken first overall, the rest of the projected order is not set in stone.

While much will change between now and the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, here is an initial look at where each player is forecasted to be taken according to the oddsmakers.

All odds courtesy of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

First overall pick (Detroit Pistons)

Cunningham is -10,000 to be selected first, meaning $10,000 would have to be wagered in order to net $100. That is just how certain of a pick he will be to Detroit. Jalen Green (+1,000), Evan Mobley (+1,500), and Jalen Suggs (+2,000) are the next-in-line, but this one seems like a slam-dunk for Cunningham. So much so that he is only taking one pre-draft visit — with Detroit.

Second overall pick (Houston Rockets)

Green and Suggs are co-favorites to be taken second overall by Houston at +125 each. Mobley is close at +150, which is no surprise given the three are viewed as nearly equal in mock drafts.

The Rockets, after trading away James Harden, are now in rebuild mode and could look to grab a star prospect from any position. Mobley would pair well with big man Christian Wood while either Suggs or Green would become instant starters at guard.

G League forward Jonathan Kuminga is a long shot at +800 while the odds of Cunningham falling are +1,000.

Should the Pistons shock the NBA world and pass on Cunningham, Houston would jump in and scoop him up in a heartbeat.

Third overall pick (Cleveland Cavaliers) The odds from pick number two are the exact same for pick three, so Suggs and Green are +125 each while Mobley is +150. Kuminga and Florida State forward Scottie Barnes are at +700 each and are intriguing longshots. Both players offer tremendous upside but are still viewed as a tier behind the top four.

With guard Collin Sexton and Darius Garland manning starting spots, this could be a great place for Mobley to land if Houston opts for a guard.

Fourth overall pick (Toronto Raptors) Mobley is the favorite to go fourth overall at +110 while Suggs and Green are +140 and +160 respectively.

This is where the draft could see a big shake-up with a surprise pick in Toronto goes against the board. Kuminga (+600), Barnes (+700), and Davion Mitchell out of Butler University (+800) are all considered top-10 talents.

Toronto jumped three spots from their projected pick of seventh before the lottery and now has a shot at picking one of the consensus top four players.

The 2019 NBA champs had a disappointing season and missed the playoffs. The Raptors need a guard and could be in line to land one if Cleveland follows its needs and selects Mobley.

How to watch the NBA Draft: The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29, 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.