US Announces Star-Studded Men's Olympic Basketball Roster: How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Gold Medal

Team USA men’s basketball has announced its 12-man roster for the Toyko Olympics starting on Friday, July 23 on the networks and platforms of NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The basketball tournament starts on Sunday, July 25. The team, which has won three consecutive gold medals at the Summer Olympics, boasts some of the best talents from across the NBA.

The last time Team USA did not win the gold medal was in 2004 in Athens. Overall, the U.S. has won 15 gold, one silver, and two bronze medals and has medaled in all 18 Olympic appearances.

A star-studded coaching staff, headed by San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, selected the 12-man team, which includes three players from the 2016 team from Rio de Janeiro. Popovich is joined by an assistant coaching staff boasting Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard headline the roster.

Full roster

Guards

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Devin Booker. Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Forwards

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (2012, 2016 Olympics)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Forward/center

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers (2012 Olympics)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (2016 Olympics)

After James Harden, who initially accepted an invite, withdrew due to injury, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant was added to round out the team.

Six players (Durant, Lillard, Beal, Tatum, LaVine, and Booker) were all-stars for the 2020/2021 NBA season.

Betting on Team USA

According to the Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) sportsbook, Team USA is the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal at -335. That comes as no surprise given the dominance of the Americans in the past and the exceptional talent on this year’s team.

Spain has the second-best odds at +800 while the rest of the field is +1000 or higher. As of now, the only bet available on DraftKings is picking the gold medal winner, but more bets, including props, will become available as it gets closer to the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA schedule

Team USA is one of 12 teams to qualify for the Olympics. They will play in Group A against group opponents France, Iran, and the winner of a play-in tournament held in Victoria, British Colombia. The six teams in that tournament are Canada, the Czech Republic, China, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay. It kicks off on Tuesday, June 29 and runs through July 4.

Out of the group, France and Iran rank no. 7 and no. 23 respectively in FIBA’s world rankings. The U.S. is the no. 1 team in the world.

Team USA will play its first game against France on July 25 at 8 a.m. EST before facing off against Iran on July 28 at 12:40 a.m. and the play-in winner on July 31, once again at 8 a.m.

After the conclusion of group play, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the gold medal game will take place on Aug. 3, 5 and 6 with times still to be determined.

While Team USA is the heavy favorite, making its betting odds to win gold somewhat unappealing, more bets will become available closer to the start of the Olympics.