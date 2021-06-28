fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
349.46
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
344.47
-0.01%
SPY
+ -0.02
426.63
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.01
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
166.62
-0.02%

US Announces Star-Studded Men's Olympic Basketball Roster: How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Gold Medal

byRyan Huizdos
June 28, 2021 8:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Team USA men’s basketball has announced its 12-man roster for the Toyko Olympics starting on Friday, July 23 on the networks and platforms of NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The basketball tournament starts on Sunday, July 25. The team, which has won three consecutive gold medals at the Summer Olympics, boasts some of the best talents from across the NBA.

The last time Team USA did not win the gold medal was in 2004 in Athens. Overall, the U.S. has won 15 gold, one silver, and two bronze medals and has medaled in all 18 Olympic appearances.

A star-studded coaching staff, headed by San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, selected the 12-man team, which includes three players from the 2016 team from Rio de Janeiro. Popovich is joined by an assistant coaching staff boasting Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard headline the roster.

Full roster

Guards

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Devin Booker. Phoenix Suns
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Forwards

  • Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (2012, 2016 Olympics)
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Forward/center

  • Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers (2012 Olympics)
  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (2016 Olympics)
  • After James Harden, who initially accepted an invite, withdrew due to injury, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant was added to round out the team.
  • Six players (Durant, Lillard, Beal, Tatum, LaVine, and Booker) were all-stars for the 2020/2021 NBA season.

Betting on Team USA

According to the Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) sportsbook, Team USA is the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal at -335. That comes as no surprise given the dominance of the Americans in the past and the exceptional talent on this year’s team.

Spain has the second-best odds at +800 while the rest of the field is +1000 or higher. As of now, the only bet available on DraftKings is picking the gold medal winner, but more bets, including props, will become available as it gets closer to the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA schedule

Team USA is one of 12 teams to qualify for the Olympics. They will play in Group A against group opponents France, Iran, and the winner of a play-in tournament held in Victoria, British Colombia. The six teams in that tournament are Canada, the Czech Republic, China, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay. It kicks off on Tuesday, June 29 and runs through July 4.

Out of the group, France and Iran rank no. 7 and no. 23 respectively in FIBA’s world rankings. The U.S. is the no. 1 team in the world.

Team USA will play its first game against France on July 25 at 8 a.m. EST before facing off against Iran on July 28 at 12:40 a.m. and the play-in winner on July 31, once again at 8 a.m.

After the conclusion of group play, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the gold medal game will take place on Aug. 3, 5 and 6 with times still to be determined.

While Team USA is the heavy favorite, making its betting odds to win gold somewhat unappealing, more bets will become available closer to the start of the Olympics.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sports General

Related Articles

2020 Summer Olympics: DraftKings Offers Early Odds On Several Sports, Bets To Watch Now

For the first time in many states, sports bettors will be able to bet on an Olympic Games. read more

New York Islanders Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 5 Betting Preview: Double Your Money If Brayden Point Scores In 8th Consecutive Game

The NHL Playoffs continue with a highly anticipated game five matchup between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. The game can be seen at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). read more

Here's Where And When To Watch Sports With Your Dad On Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, it's time to bond with your father while binge-watching some exciting sporting events taking place today. The final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course had Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes tied for the lead entering the final round.  read more

Could The 2020 Olympics See Record Profits For Comcast?

The highly anticipated 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are set to premiere in July after a COVID-19 related delay. The Summer Olympics could mean big money for NBC and its parent company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). read more