Here's How Much You Would've Won If You Placed A $1,000 Preseason Bet On LaMelo Ball To Win NBA Rookie Of The Year

The youngest of the Ball brothers, LaMelo Ball put together a spectacular rookie season, posting averages of 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds en route to leading the Charlotte Hornets to the play-in tournament.

Ball was the Rookie of the Year favorite for most of the season, before suffering an injury to his wrist on March 20 that was expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. He came back in the beginning of May for the Hornets’ final 10 games.

One of the most hyped-up prospects in recent years, Ball had a strong rookie season and was rewarded with the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award on Wednesday afternoon.

With preseason odds of +400, courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $1,000 bet on Lamelo Ball to win Rookie of the Year would have netted a $4,000 profit and $5,000 taken home.