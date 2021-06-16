 Skip to main content

The Public Is Loving Phil Mickelson Ahead Of US Open: Sportsbooks Facing Over $1M Liability

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
After winning the PGA Championship in May, Phil Mickelson is the public’s favorite to win the U.S. Open at 50-1 odds.

Mickelson represents the largest liability sportsbooks are facing since Tiger Woods in 2019, according to William Hill. Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ: CZR) reports that they are facing a “seven-figure” liability with the public hammering Lefty.

You can check out a full preview of the U.S. Open here.

Betting Odds Cutrosey of Caesars Sportsbook:

Golfer

Odds

John Rahm

9-1

Dustin Johnson

18-1

Bryson DeChambeau

18-1

Brooks Koepka

18-1

Rory McIlroy

20-1

Jordan Speith

20-1

Xander Schauffele

20-1

Phil Mickelson

50-1

