Can Phil Mickelson Complete Career Grand Slam At US Open? Here Are the Betting Odds For Lefty To Win

Phil Mickelson defied the odds by winning the U.S. PGA Championship last month, renewing hope of him winning all four legs of the Career Grand Slam. His win at Kiawah Island in South Carolina gave him six career Major championships and his second at the PGA.

The Career Grand Slam, made up of the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and British Open, is golf’s biggest accomplishment. Only five golfers have ever completed the Grand Slam: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player.

For Mickelson, his pursuit of history will come just days after his 51st birthday on June 16. He already made history at the PGA as the oldest to ever win a Major championship at 50 years old.

Mickelson's pursuit of a U.S. Open win will take place at Torrey Pines in his home city of San Diego, California. He has finished runner-up in the U.S. Open six times, although his most recent of those came all the way back in 2013.

Betting on Mickelson: Mickelson is +6600 to win the tournament, according to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), placing him tied for 29th in the odds. He is +1100 to finish in the top-5, +400 to finish in the top-10, and +200 to finish in the top-20.

Entering the PGA Championship, Mickelson was +20000 to win before pulling off the shocking victory. He finished 6-under-par and beat Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.

At Torrey Pines, Mickelson has struggled since the course was redesigned in 2001. In 18 starts since the course redesign, Mickelson has just four top-6 finishes and has missed the cut in three of the past seven Farmers Insurance Opens, the annual tournament held at Torrey Pines.

If Mickelson can pull off another upset, he will join the exclusive club of Grand Slam winners. At age 51, he would break his own record of the oldest Major winner and make golf history.

He's still a long shot to win, but the storylines are in place for a magical weekend at the U.S. Open.

Photo credit: Corn Farmer, Flickr