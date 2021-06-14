Here's How Much A $100 Bet On Kyle Larson To Win 3 Straight NASCAR Races Would Have Paid Out

Kyle Larson became NASCAR's most recent million-dollar man by winning the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

He led the final eight laps of the race and held off Brad Keselowski and teammate Chase Elliott for the win.

Larson has now won three consecutive Cup Series races. He won the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend, sweeping the four stages in the process. He then won at Sonoma Raceway on June 6 for his third win of 2021.

His All-Star win is the second of his career as he won the event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019.

While the All-Star race is not a points-paying event, it continues a dominant streak for Larson. Before his current winning streak, he finished second in three straight races at Circuit of the Americas, Dover and Darlington.

He is NASCAR's hottest driver right now and is the championship favorite at +400.

Betting on Larson during his recent winning streak would have paid out big for betters. According to Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Larson was +500 to win the Coca-Cola 600, meaning a $100 bet would have netted $500. At Sonoma, he was +700 to win, giving out $700 in winnings for a $100 bet. At +350 to win the All-Star Race, a $100 bet netted $350 in prize money.

In total, three separate $100 bets would have won a total of $1,550, in addition to the original $300 wagered. However, a parlay bet of the three races would have netted $21,500 on a $100 bet, giving betters a massive payday.

As the NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson will continue to run well and offer betters a chance to cash in.

