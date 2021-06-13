Here's The Huge Payout On A $1,000 Bet For Barbora Krejcikova Women's French Open Win

On Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova won just her second WTA women’s singles title ever winning the 2021 Women’s French Open.

Krejcikova entered the tournament with low odds to win the title, which could have turned in a nice profit for bettors.

What Happened: Krejcikova, who entered the French Open unseeded, beat 31st seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 in three sets to win the 2021 French Open.

The match was Krejcikova’s second singles tournament win and came in only the fifth major tournament the 25-year-old took part in.

Krejcikova is the third unseeded women’s French Open winner since 2017, after a stretch of 1968 to 2016 that saw only seeded winners.

Betting Odds: Krejcikova was a slight favorite at -129 to beat Pavlyuchenkova (+108) entering Saturday’s match, according to DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The over/under hit the over (-113) of 21.5 games played.

Entering the 2021 French Open, Krejcikova had odds of +8000 (80/1) to win the title.

A $1,000 bet on Krejcikova to win the 2021 Women’s French Open paid out a profit of $80,000 for anyone willing to place a bet on the unseeded tennis player from the Czech Republic.