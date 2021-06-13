LeBron James Switching Jersey Number From 23 To 6: Here's Which Jersey James Helps Bettors In More

LeBron James is switching his jersey next season from number 23 to number 6. Here’s a look at how James has performed stat-wise and sports-betting-wise for both jersey numbers.

What Happened: LeBron James spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and 11 prior seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers with the jersey number 23. James will be wearing jersey #6 for the Tune Squad in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a new film from AT&T (NYSE: T).

In his four seasons with the Miami Heat, James wore jersey number 6. This is how James has performed stat-wise based on his teams:

Cleveland Cavaliers: 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists

Miami Heat: 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists

Los Angeles Lakers: 25.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists

Career: 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists

In his four seasons with the Heat and jersey #6, James posted these stat lines:

2010-2011: 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists

2011-2012: 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists

2012-2013: 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists

2013-2014: 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists

Here’s how James has performed for bettors with both jersey numbers, according to Action Network.

#6 Straight Up: 274-107, 71.9%

#6 Against the Spread: 196-182-3, 51.9%

#23 Straight Up: 770-424, 64.5%

#23 Against the Spread: 597-577-20, 50.9%

The results above show that James performs better for bettors on average when he is wearing jersey number 6.

Disappointing Season?: Heading into 2021, the Lakers were the favorite to win the NBA Championship with odds of +270 from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Lakers had the second-best odds to win at odds of +400 behind the Brooklyn Nets at +250.

For the first time in his NBA career, James was knocked out in the first round, after going 14-0 in his prior NBA Playoffs history.

James had odds to win the NBA MVP of +700 to start the season, raking slightly behind favorites Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic at +600. James had his odds drop down to +175 later on in the season.

James finished 13th in the NBA MVP voting by 100 panelists and a vote from the fans. James finished with one fifth-place vote, good for one weighted point overall. Nikola Jokic won the MVP with 91 first-place votes and 971 total weighted points.

What’s Next: The Lakers will likely be among the top favorites for the 2021-2022 NBA season. James could be determined to have a bounce-back season after getting knocked out early in the NBA Playoffs and getting only one vote in the MVP race.

Photo by Chichi Onyekanne on Unsplash