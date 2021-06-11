Tebow Time Is Back! Tim Tebow Player Prop Bets For The 2021-2022 NFL Season

What time is it? It’s Tebow Time.

After eight years away from the NFL, Tebow is back. The former Heisman Trophy winner has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end. Although he isn’t a lock to make the roster, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has already released odds for over/under receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for the former quarterback.

Tebow was one of the most electric college players of all time, able to make plays with both his arm and legs. That talent didn't translate in his first sting in the NFL, only playing in three seasons before being booted from the league.

He then spent time in the New York Mets minor league system before retiring as he decided to pursue a football comeback.

I might just take the over bets for no other reason than it would be fun, because that’s what sports betting should be, fun. I want Tebow in the league and I love these player props that DraftKings is offering, although I'm disappointed in the lack of a passing yards/touchdowns prop bet.

The NFL season may be months away, but I’m so hyped for it!

12.5 Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Over +125 +225 Under -159 -305

Photo by Tim Tebow Foundation on Unsplash