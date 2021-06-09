With Bryson DeChambeau Matchup A Week Away, Could A Smart Bet Be Brooks Koepka In Palmetto Championship?

Despite Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship and fans returning to live PGA events, the big golf story continues to be a feud between golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Palmetto Championship: The Palmetto Championship will take place at the Congaree Golf Club for the first time.

The event will air coverage June 10 through June 13 on Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Golf Channel and some Saturday and Sunday coverage on CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NYSE: VIAC).

Betting on Koepka: The favorite of the tournament on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is Dustin Johnson with odds of +750 to win.

The big story will be Koepka and how he will perform in a tournament that won’t feature his rival DeChambeau.

Koepka has the second best odds to win the tournament at +800 and also has odds of +225 to finish in the top five and +110 to finish in the top 10.

Koepka is ranked 17th in the FedExCup standings. In 12 events this season, Koepka has one win, a second place finish and five top 10s.

Another item to watch is the cut line. Koepka was cut in five of his 12 events this year, including two prior to his second place finish in the PGA Championship.

The results from Koepka this season suggest he could finish in the top 10 or he could miss the cut. Both of these features good odds for bettors. Given the fanfare of the rivalry and Koepka wanting to prove himself, he could have a strong showing this weekend.

Another bet to consider is the head-to-head matchup against Johnson with Koepka paying -106 if he can beat Johnson in the tournament.

What’s Next: The U.S. Open takes place June 17 through June 20, a week after the Palmetto Championship. Several sports betting companies are offering head-to-head matchups between DeChambeau and Koepka.

A pairing of the two golfers could help boost television ratings and the rivalry is likely to be a big story leading into the event.

Koepka has called the rivalry good for the sport with the sport being seen by new viewers.

“The fact that golf’s on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that’s a good thing,” Koepka said.