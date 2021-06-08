Here's How Much A $100 Bet On The NL MVP Favorites Would Net: Will Tatis And Acuna Remain At The Top?

The National League is loaded with young talent, making the MVP race an exciting one. As opposed to the American League, where two players have shot away from the pack, the NL race is less clear.

The growing stardom of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. have them as the favorites, but Kris Bryant and Nicholas Castellanos are making a strong case. And don’t count out a pitcher to win it as Jacob deGrom is putting together a historic season.

Here is an updated look at the National League MVP race. All odds courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Fernando Tatis Jr, SS San Diego Padres (+300)

Tatis is currently the favorite to win the 2021 NL MVP award. He's batting .283 for one of the league’s best teams. He has 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases, ranking highly in both categories. He's also second in WAR among NL offensive players with 2.9, behind only Max Muncy.

Tatis is one of the best personalities in the game as well. As part of MLB’s youth movement, he has emerged as a superstar and a face of the game. His on-field play speaks for itself and being on a winning team helps his MVP case.

A $100 bet on Fernando Tatis Jr. to win the NL MVP would net $300.

Ronald Acuña Jr, OF Atlanta Braves (+350)

Similar to Tatis, Acuña is emerging as one of the premier stars of baseball. He won the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year award and is at the top of his game again in 2021. He holds a .278 batting average with 17 homers and 11 stolen bases. Acuña also holds a spot on a contending team as the Braves are currently second in the NL East.

A $100 bet on Ronald Acuña Jr. to win the NL MVP would net $350.

Jacob deGrom, SP New York Mets (+700)

A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom is having an incredible 2021 season. Despite a stint on the IL, deGrom has been absolutely dominant. He has a 0.62 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts through nine starts. He is striking out 14.4 batters per nine innings and will top that category once he reaches the minimum qualifying status.

Only three pitchers have won the MVP award in the past 30 years. Justin Verlander (2011) and Clayton Kershaw (2014) are the only ones to win it in the 21st century. It's an extremely rare feat, but deGrom’s numbers are undeniable right now. He is also anchoring the division-leading Mets.

A $100 bet on Jacob deGrom to win the NL MVP would net $750.

Kris Bryant, 3B/OF Chicago Cubs (+1200)

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, is off to a terrific start for the resurgent Chicago Cubs. Once thought of as a trade piece, Bryant is now leading the Cubs on a playoff push. He's batting .308 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs.

When he won the MVP award for the World Series champion Cubs in 2016, Bryant hit .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs. through 56 games, he's on pace to match those numbers after hitting just .206 last season.

A $100 bet on Kris Bryant to win the NL MVP award would net $1,200.

Nicholas Castellanos, OF Cincinnati Reds (+1200)

Castellanos is the only player in the top five of NL MVP odds that's not on a contending team. However, he's arguably having the most impressive season. Castellanos is batting .359, the best in the league. He also has 12 home runs and 31 RBIs. He is third in WAR among NL offensive players with 2.5, second in OBP at .415, and second in OPS at 1.042.

Castellanos is the least-heralded player on this list, having never made an All-Star team or winning a major award. However, that's sure to change this year as he's at the top of nearly every statistical mark and is a lock to make the All-Star team.

A $100 bet on Nicholas Castellanos to win the NL MVP award would net $1,200.

Photo: Marshall Dunlap, Flickr