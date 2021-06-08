MLB Daily Fantasy Picks For Tuesday, June 8: 3 Stars And Value Players To Target For Tonight

After only three games on Monday, Major League Baseball is back with 15 games tonight. For daily fantasy, there is plenty of talent across the board to fill winning lineups.

Here are three stars, and three value players, to consider for tonight’s MLB daily fantasy lineups. All salaries courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Star- SP Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($9,700)

Rodon enters his 10th start of the year on the back of his worst outing. He surrendered five runs over six innings to the Indians but is due for a bounce-back start. He has seven or more strikeouts in all but one start and has given up more than one earned run in just two starts. Toronto doesn't strike out much as a team, but Rodon is one of the best in the game right now.

Value- SP Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers ($8,000)

Wood saw his sub-2.5 ERA balloon to 3.48 after giving up seven earned runs in 3.2 innings in his last start against the Angels. Before that, he had given up more than two runs in only one other start. The matchup against the Texas Rangers is appealing for a strong outing. The Rangers rank among the worst in runs scored and strikeouts. Wood posts solid strikeout numbers and is in line for a good start tonight.

Star- 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($5,100)

Ramirez is batting .262 with 13 home runs on the year. He enters the night on a five-game hitting streak and faces a struggling starter in Carlos Martinez, who got rocked for 10 runs in less than an inning in his last start against the Dodgers.

Value- 2B Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($3,500)

The Reds rookie has gotten hot over the last week, going 10/21 over his past seven games with two home runs and a stolen base. His batting average has gone from .223 up to .261 in that span. He is the 31st-priced first baseman of the day, offering terrific value compared to his recent production.

Star- OF Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres ($5,700)

Bryant lost a 13-game hitting streak at the beginning of the month, but is still batting .309 for the first-place Cubs. He is leading the Cubs’ offensive attack and is contributing with homers, RBIs, and runs scored. He adds value every night across every statistical category except stolen bases and is one of the top targets in the outfield.

Value- Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Indians ($4,000)

O’Neill is hitting .278 and has added on 13 home runs. Once a top prospect, he's living up to the billing and has found a starting spot in the Cardinals outfield. Indians starter Shane Bieber is a tough matchup, but he has not been as dominant as a year ago. O’Neill is a good value target and remains undervalued in daily fantasy.