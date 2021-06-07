Winnipeg Jets Vs. Montreal Canadiens Game 4: Value In Jets At +125 To Not Get Swept?

After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, the Winnipeg Jets face elimination via being swept by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round.

Could bettors have a value play in the Jets Monday night?

How to Watch: Game four featuring the Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens will take place at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Betting Preview: The Canadiens have won the prior three games in the series with scores of 5-3, 1-0 and 5-1. The Canadiens have struck first in each game and not trailed in any of the three games.

It isn’t too difficult to see that the Jets need to score more goals after posting four total goals in the series and only one goal in the last two games.

The Jets had a 30-23-3 record in the regular season and 170 goals scored. The Canadiens came limping into the playoffs with a 24-21-11 record and a goal differential of -9.

The Canadiens are being led by the goaltending of Carey Price with a playoff record of 7-3 and GAA of 1.97. Both teams rank 10th through 12th in the playoffs in many categories including powerplay and goals scored. It is the 2.20 goals allowed a game of the Canadiens which ranks second in the NHL Playoffs that stands out.

Bets to Watch: Facing elimination, the Winnipeg Jets could be a value play with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) offering the Jets to win at +125 compared to the -143 of the Canadiens.

The over/under of 5.5 has odds of +107 for over and -130 for under.

If the Jets want to win, they will need their big players to step up. Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler are offered to register a point at -139, -112 and -118.

After sweeping the Oilers, I didn’t expect the Jets to get swept the next round and think they put up more fight to stick around Monday night. Look for the Jets to win and their top players to get on the board and the over to hit.