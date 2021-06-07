NBA Preseason Odds To Win Championship Compared To Now: Which Team Had The Biggest Jump?

The 2020-2021 NBA season has been a special one for sure. From a mega-trade with James Harden to a resurgent Steph Curry, this season has definitely been memorable.

The season is not yet over and eight teams are still fighting for the NBA Championship. Here are those eight team’s preseason odds to win the title compared to now, in order from best regular-season record to worst.

Live Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Utah Jazz (Preseason +4000, Live +325)

The NBA’s best team during the regular season, the Utah Jazz looked every part of it during the first round of the playoffs, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in a 4-1 series win. With the All-Star trio of Donavon Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley leading the way, the Jazz look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs in their championship bid.

Phoenix Suns (Preseason +4000, Live +900)

The surprise team of the season, the Phoenix Suns were awesome, led by the backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Phoenix beat the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games in round one. The Suns are in a tough Western Conference, but they've proved they're real contenders.

Philadelphia 76ers (Preseason +2500, Live +1000)

The number one seed in the East, the 76ers have had a tremendous season, fueled behind MVP candidate Joel Embiid. As for the playoffs, Tobias Harris has stepped up huge, helping Philadelphia beat the Wizards in rounds one. The 76ers have a tough road ahead, however, as they will need to beat Atlanta and the winner of the Bucks/Nets just to reach the finals.

Brooklyn Nets (Preseason +600, Live +160)

The current favorites to win the title, the Brooklyn Nets have an absolutely loaded roster behind the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn also has some nice supporting players with three-point specialist Joe Harris and former All-NBA player Blake Griffin. The preseason odds were made before Harden was on the Nets, but their current odds are reflective of the superstars they have.

Denver Nuggets (Preseason +1800, Live +2200)

After bubble star Jamal Murray was lost for the season with a torn ACL, everyone counted the Nuggets out of contention. They proved doubters wrong though as they clinched the three seed and defeated the Portland Trailblazers in round one, despite an otherworldly performance from Damian Lillard. MVP favorite Nikola Jokic looks to lead the Nuggets against a tough Phoenix team.

Los Angeles Clippers (Preseason +650, Live +500)

After almost getting upset in round one against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers narrowly made the second round where they will have to take on the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the last Los Angeles team still in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks (Preseason +550, Live +700)

One of the favorites entering the season, the Milwaukee Bucks swept the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the first round. They're led by reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The Bucks have a tough second-round matchup against the Nets, but they have all the potential to win the whole thing.

Atlanta Hawks (Preseason +10000, Live +2200)

With the longest odds to win the championship in the preseason from all second-round playoff teams, the Atlanta Hawks have defied the odds to make it even this far. All-Star snub Trae Young has dominated these playoffs, helping the Hawks upset the New York Knicks in round one. The Hawks may have the longest odds to win it all, but if this season has proved anything, don’t count them out just yet.

Photo credit: Phil Whitehouse, Flickr