MLB Daily Fantasy Picks For Monday, June 7: Expect A High-Scoring Day

With only three games on Monday's MLB schedule, the pickings are slim for daily fantasy. Fortunately, there are plenty of top offensive players in action with the Cubs, Angels, Red Sox and Padres all playing.

Using a DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) $50,000 salary, here is a hitter-heavy lineup to target for today’s action.

Pitcher- Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox ($9,100)

On a day where the pitcher position is devoid of any true aces, Lopez is the top option. He holds a 2.82 ERA on the season and has only given up more than two earned runs twice over 12 starts. He only has one win on the season as Miami’s offense does not provide much support, but with no other top options available, go with Lopez.

Pitcher- Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins ($8,000)

Lopez’s opponent for the game, Pivetta has a respectable 3.77 ERA and was solid last time out against Houston, going six innings with two earned runs and striking out nine. The advantage of this pick, aside from his solid numbers, is the high likelihood of one of the starting pitchers earning the win.

Catcher- Jorge Alfaro, Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox ($3,400)

Alfaro is batting .238 as Miami’s primary backstop in 2021. This pick is more to free up salary for better options than anything else. Still, he can put in a productive game tonight at a thin catcher position.

1B- Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals ($3,700)

Walsh is backing up his breakout season from a year ago with a .302 batting average and 13 home runs. He is returning to earth from an unsustainably hot start, but still is a solid contributor in the Angels lineup. His power shines through against lefties and righties despite poor splits against left-handed pitchers as well.

2B-- Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,900)

Cronenworth is batting .277 and is having a very similar season to that of his rookie year in 2020, where he finished second in the ROY vote. In a loaded Padres lineup, he chips in across all statistical categories while letting the big bats shine. He is a fine play at second base most nights.

SS- Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ($5,600)

With only three games on the day, ponying up for Tatis is much easier to do than a normal slate of 15 games. He's batting .298 with 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases. He's an absolute superstar and is a big play waiting to happen. He has a hit in eight of the past nine games with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He's the best option out of every positional player and worth the high salary

3B- Patrick Wisdom, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres ($3,600)

Wisdom hit two home runs Sunday against the Giants after hitting one the day before, bringing his season total up to seven in just 13 games. He is batting .400 as one of baseball’s Cinderella stories of the season thus far. Until he slows down, which will eventually happen, ride Wisdom at third base given the value he presents.

OF- Justin Upton, Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals ($3,900)

Upton has three home runs in the last four games and RBIs in four straight. He is hitting .400 over the past seven days and is a solid add for tonight. He's only a .219 hitter on the year, but a key aspect of daily fantasy is riding hot players, and Upton is exactly that right now.

OF- Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres ($5,100)

Bryant continues to mash the ball amidst a resurgent season, batting .310 for the first-place Chicago Cubs. The weaker pitching slate allows for multiple stud hitters to be taken, and Bryant joins Fernando Tatis Jr as the elite bats in this lineup. Padres starter Ryan Weathers is unlikely to go deep into the game, giving Bryant a crack as the bullpen as well.

OF- Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins ($3,400)

Verdugo remains highly undervalued, making him one of the most attractive daily fantasy options. He has established himself as a consistent hitter, now batting in the .290-.300 range in three straight seasons. By taking expensive players at other positions, Verdugo is a top value to round any daily fantasy lineup.