Here's How Much You Would've Made If You Parlayed Every NBA Spread And Over/Under Winner On June 1

Tuesday night saw an all-time game between the Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets, along with the Phoenix Suns absolutely destroying the Los Angeles Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets also put away the Boston Celtics in order to advance to the second round.

If you would have put $1,000 in a parlay with the spread winners (Nets, Nuggets and Suns) and the Over/Under winners (Under, Over and Under) with -110 odds, you would have collected $25,359.07. Now the key is to predict those for tonight.

