If You Bet $1,000 On Chelsea To Win The Champions League, Here's How Much You Would've Won

Chelsea, one of the biggest soccer clubs in England, won the 2020-2021 Champions League on Saturday.

The London-based club defeated another English team, Manchester City, with a score of 1-0. CBS Sports, run by ViacomCBS (NYSE: VIAC), handled the broadcasting for the event in the United States.

Big Bet: Group stage for the 2020-2021 Champions League started in October 2020. Once the brackets were set for the group stage, Chelsea’s odds to hoist the cup were listed at +2000, or 20-1 according to sportsbettingdime.com.

This means that if you would have bet $1,000 on Chelsea before the group stage, your bet would have won $20,000. The total payout, including the initial bet, would have paid out a total of $21,000.

See Also: If You Bet $1,000 On Helio Castroneves To Win Indy 500, Here's How Money Much You Would've Won

What Is Champions League? The Champions League is unique from other soccer leagues, as clubs from different countries and leagues compete against each other. Champions League features the top teams from different leagues across the world, including England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga.

For many soccer fans, the Champions League is the premier club event. Like the World Cup, teams first compete in a group stage, in which four teams are grouped together to play each other in a round-robin format. Then, the top two teams from each group of four advance to the knockout round. There are only 16 clubs that make it to the knockout stage.

Each club plays its opponent twice in knockout rounds, with the total goals of the two matches added up, and the winner advancing based on the aggregate goals of the two matches. Ties are broken by away goals in the two matches. Interestingly, the championship game is just one match.

Chelsea was able to beat Manchester City using the strong defense that Chelsea displayed throughout the Champions League competition. This defense was led by midfielder N’golo Kante, who also hoisted the World Cup trophy for France in 2018.