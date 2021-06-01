NBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks For June 1: Lakers, Suns Players Look To Take Advantage Of Anthony Davis' Injury

With three game fives on the NBA schedule Tuesday night, pressure is super high as teams look to keep their seasons alive and teams look to shut down their opponents. Players will show out tonight in a bid to lead their team to victory.

All player values are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a $50,000 salary limit.

Poing Guard: Damian Lillard ($9,600)

Ladies and gentlemen, it's Dame Time. Averaging over 30 points these playoffs, Dame has taken his game to a whole new level as he tries to will his team to the second round. Lillard knows how important game five is as he will look to step up his game to secure the victory for the Portland Trailblazers over the Denver Nuggets.

Shooting Guard: Joe Harris ($5,100)

Joe Harris has had a nice playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 14 points and four three-pointers made a game. The Celtics’ defense will be focused on stopping Brooklyn’s big three, so look for Harris to hang behind the line and shoot his shot.

Small Forward: LeBron James ($9,800)

All hail King James. With Anthony Davis questionable for tonight, LeBron will have to pick up a lot of the slack as AD probably won’t get that many minutes, if any. The Los Angeles Lakers need to steal a win tonight in Phoenix and LeBron will do all he can to ensure that happens.

Power Forward: Robert Covington ($4,800)

He may not be putting up crazy numbers right now, but considering he is averaging 36 minutes a night, expect RoCo to put up some stats in a must-win game for the Blazers. A three-point and defensive specialist, Covington can rack up stats in all categories.

Center: DeAndre Ayton ($7,400)

As previously mentioned, AD is questionable tonight and Phoenix Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton will look to take advantage of a vulnerable paint. A former no. 1 overall pick, Ayton is dominating right now, averaging 20 and 14.5 through four playoff games. The Suns will look to defend their home court behind DeAndre Ayton.

Guard: Dennis Schroder ($5,800)

Schroder is enjoying a nice playoff series, coming into game five with averages of 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. With Davis’ injury, Schroder will look to capitalize and put up some awesome numbers tonight.

Forward: Carmelo Anthony ($4,100)

Just when you thought his career was over, Carmelo bounced back big. Averaging 13 points through four playoff games, Melo will be a veteran presence for a Blazers team looking to win.

Utility: Romeo Langford ($3,300)

Langford has played around 24 minutes a game these playoffs despite not scoring well. If he plays well tonight, he will get more minutes than his average and should be a good value for only $3,300.

Money Left Over: $100