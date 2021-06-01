What To Know Before Betting June 1 NBA Playoff Games
For a full betting breakdown of odds, public picks and how to watch, click here.
Celtics @ Nets:
- The Under is 5-1 in Boston’s last six road games.
- Brooklyn is 5-0 ATS in their last five home games
- Celtics’ guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams are doubtful for tonight’s matchup.
Trailblazers @ Nuggets:
- The Over is 4-0 in the Trailblazers’ last four Tuesday games.
- The Over is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last five games.
- Center Jusuf Nurkic is probable with a thumb injury.
Lakers @ Suns
- The Under is 4-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games.
- The Over is 7-1-1 in the Suns’ last nine games following a win.
- Chris Paul is probable tonight while Anthony Davis and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope are questionable.
