What To Know Before Betting June 1 NBA Playoff Games

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:45am   Comments
For a full betting breakdown of odds, public picks and how to watch, click here.

Celtics @ Nets:

  • The Under is 5-1 in Boston’s last six road games.
  • Brooklyn is 5-0 ATS in their last five home games
  • Celtics’ guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams are doubtful for tonight’s matchup.

Trailblazers @ Nuggets:

  • The Over is 4-0 in the Trailblazers’ last four Tuesday games.
  • The Over is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last five games.
  • Center Jusuf Nurkic is probable with a thumb injury.

Lakers @ Suns

  • The Under is 4-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games.
  • The Over is 7-1-1 in the Suns’ last nine games following a win.
  • Chris Paul is probable tonight while Anthony Davis and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope are questionable.

