Vegas Golden Knights Vs. Minnesota Wild Game 7: How To Watch, Betting Preview, Pick

The NHL Playoff schedule for May 28 contains only one matchup but it comes as a deciding game seven to determine which team will advance to the second round.

How To Watch: The Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights will air on NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET. NBCSN is a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Betting Preview: The series between the Wild and Golden Knights is tied at three games apiece. This comes after the Wild won games one, fix and six.

The Golden Knights won games two, three and our and had chances to close the series in both games five and six.

Both teams have failed to put up large goal totals and there have been three shutouts in the six games. Vegas is third in the playoffs with 1.83 goals allowed a game and the Wild rank sixth with 2.33 goals allowed a game.

Related Link: 2021 NHL Playoff Round One Matchups, Betting Preview And Picks

The Wild have won their three games scoring eight total goals. The team has no players with more than two goals in the series.

The Golden Knights outscored the Wild 12 to three in their three victories and can win game seven if they can get back to their goal scoring from the three wins. The team scored only two total goals in the last two games.

Mark Stone, who posted 61 points in 55 games for the Golden Knights in the regular season, has four goals and one assist in the playoffs. Stone’s four goals came in games three, four and five. After being shut out in game six, Stone could get on the board Friday night.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) sets the line in favor of the Golden Knights at -180 and the Wild at +155 as the underdog.

Pick: The Golden Knights are my pick to win the game and take the series.

Another bet for investors to look at is Mark Stone to get a point (-182) and score a goal (+160). The Golden Knights scoring three goals or more is also worth considering (-106).