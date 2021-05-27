5 MLB Prop Bets For Thursday: Can Shohei Ohtani Continue His 2-Way Success?

With a typical lighter group of MLB games on Thursday, there are still plenty of appealing prop bets. After hitting on three of four props yesterday, let’s keep the ball rolling with five MLB prop bets for Thursday.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

5. Jose Abreu to hit a home run and the White Sox win (+400)

Abreu landed in my daily fantasy lineup for today, and for good reason. Baltimore Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman has surrendered nine home runs over just 38 2/3 innings and only has one start without giving up a homer. The White Sox line up well to put up runs tonight and Abreu could lead the charge.

4. Dylan Cease over 6.5 strikeouts (+128)

Continuing on the White Sox train, I like the over for Dylan Cease on strikeouts. In his last five starts, he has strikeout totals of six, three, seven, 11 and nine. In only one of those starts did he pitch more than six innings, which he has a good shot to do Thursday given the matchup. Hitting the over here depends on whether or not Cease can reach the sixth inning.

3. Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 RBI (+160)

In every game that Ohtani has pitched in and hit in this season, he has recorded a base hit. Those odds today sit at -195 and just aren’t very exciting, so let’s go with the RBI prop instead. His season total sits at 38, good for sixth in the league. He has driven in a run in the last three games as well.

2. Chris Bassitt over 5.5 strikeouts (+102)

In six of his last seven starts, Bassitt has recorded seven or more strikeouts, including eight over 7 2/3 innings last time out against the Angels. He has also gone at least six innings in all but three starts this season and hit the strikeout over in all but one of those starts.

1. Whitt Merrifield to steal a base (+600)

Merrifield leads Major League Baseball with 13 stolen bases this season. He only has two stolen bases over the past ten games but is always a threat to swipe a bag when he reaches base, something he does at a .318 clip.

Bonus pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run (+450)

I picked Vlad Jr. to homer yesterday, but the game got rained out, so I want a mulligan with this pick. His power numbers this year are insane, especially in the past few weeks. Yankees Stadium is a hitter-friendly park, further playing into Guerrero’s hands.