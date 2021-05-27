 Skip to main content

Any Chance Of A Comeback? Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Miami Heat Game 3: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 11:41am   Comments
The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Miami to take on the Heat after a dominating 132-98 win on Tuesday.

Milwaukee leads the series 2-0 and if they take tonight’s game, is there any chance for the reigning Eastern Conference champs to advance to the second round?

The Series’ Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?

How To Watch: The Bucks-Heat will be played at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Bucks

-1.5 (-112)

Over 225.5 (-109)

-129

Heat

+1.5 (-110)

Under 225.5 (-112)

+108

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Milwaukee:

  • The Over is 6-1 in Milwaukee’s last seven games following a win.
  • Milwaukee ranks in the top five in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage.
  • Midseason acquisition Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight.

Betting Stats For Miami:

  • The Over is 5-0 in Miami’s last five games following a loss.
  • The Heat are the second to worst team in the NBA in rebounding, averaging only 41.5 per game.
  • The Heat have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • The Bucks are getting 78% of the spread bets.
  • The Over is getting 64% of the bets after the Over/Under has split games this series.
  • The underdog Heat has 60% of the public’s love in the Moneyline.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

