Any Chance Of A Comeback? Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Miami Heat Game 3: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Miami to take on the Heat after a dominating 132-98 win on Tuesday.
Milwaukee leads the series 2-0 and if they take tonight’s game, is there any chance for the reigning Eastern Conference champs to advance to the second round?
The Series’ Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?
How To Watch: The Bucks-Heat will be played at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Bucks
|
-1.5 (-112)
|
Over 225.5 (-109)
|
-129
|
Heat
|
+1.5 (-110)
|
Under 225.5 (-112)
|
+108
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Milwaukee:
- The Over is 6-1 in Milwaukee’s last seven games following a win.
- Milwaukee ranks in the top five in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage.
- Midseason acquisition Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight.
Betting Stats For Miami:
- The Over is 5-0 in Miami’s last five games following a loss.
- The Heat are the second to worst team in the NBA in rebounding, averaging only 41.5 per game.
- The Heat have no new injuries.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- The Bucks are getting 78% of the spread bets.
- The Over is getting 64% of the bets after the Over/Under has split games this series.
- The underdog Heat has 60% of the public’s love in the Moneyline.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: basketball Bucks Heat miami Milwaukee NBASports General