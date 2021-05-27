Any Chance Of A Comeback? Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Miami Heat Game 3: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Miami to take on the Heat after a dominating 132-98 win on Tuesday.

Milwaukee leads the series 2-0 and if they take tonight’s game, is there any chance for the reigning Eastern Conference champs to advance to the second round?

The Series’ Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?

How To Watch: The Bucks-Heat will be played at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Bucks -1.5 (-112) Over 225.5 (-109) -129 Heat +1.5 (-110) Under 225.5 (-112) +108

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Milwaukee:

The Over is 6-1 in Milwaukee’s last seven games following a win.

Milwaukee ranks in the top five in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Midseason acquisition Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight.

Betting Stats For Miami:

The Over is 5-0 in Miami’s last five games following a loss.

The Heat are the second to worst team in the NBA in rebounding, averaging only 41.5 per game.

The Heat have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting: