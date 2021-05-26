Here's How Much Money A $100 Bet On All NBA Winners Last Night Paid Out

There were three NBA matchups Tuesday night: Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics versus the Brooklyn Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Clippers. All matchups were game two of the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s how much money you could have won off a $100 bet.

PARLAY: A parlay is when a gambler picks makes multiple bets and all of them need to hit in order for the bet to win. Think of it as an “all or nothing” type of bet.

Last night if you parlayed the Nets, Mavericks and Lakers money lines, a $100 bet would have won $628.97 according to Action Network’s parlay calculator. The total payout would have been $728.97 with the bettor getting his initial $100 back as well.

See Also: How Does Sports Betting Work?

HOW TO BET: In certain states, you can place a parlay bet on sports-betting apps like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and the Barstool Sportsbook.

The Mavericks were the only underdog to win last night, with the Lakers and Nets both favored.

STRAIGHT UP: If you decided to avoid the parlay route and bet the $100 on the games straight up, you would have made a lot less. With evenly distributing the $100 across the three games, a $33.33 bet on the Nets to win, would only pay out $7.08 in winnings or a $40.41 total payout.

The same $33.33 bet on Mavericks moneyline would have won $80.33 and paid out a total of $113.66. The $33.33 bet on Lakers ML would have won $25.44 and paid out a total of $58.77. Adding the straight ML bets up, the $100 bet on all three winners without the parlay would have paid out a total of $212.84, with $112.84 of winnings.