The One LeBron James Stat Bettors Should Know For Lakers-Suns Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers lost game one of their NBA playoff series with the Phoenix Suns 90 to 99. Bettors may want to consider this betting stat involving LeBron James after a loss.

LeBron James After Loss: Since 2012-2012, LeBron James-backed NBA playoff teams have gone 19-2 straight up after a loss in the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

Ron Gutterman of LakersNation also points out that since 2009 LeBron James has posted an average stat line of 29 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists after a game one loss.

In last year’s NBA Playoffs, the Lakers lost game one of the first two rounds and then went on to win four straight games in the series against the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

James had stat lines of 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists (in 26 minutes) in the game twos last year after a loss. After a loss in round three to the Denver Nuggets, James posted a 26-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist effort.

Betting Odds: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shows the Lakers as two-point favorites vs. the Suns Tuesday night. Betting on the Lakers straight up comes with odds of -134.

James has started in 261 playoff games, posting 129 double-doubles and scoring at least 30 points in 118 of the games.

In the game one loss, James had 18 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Odds from DraftKings posted are James to have 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and a point/rebound/assist total of 41.5.

The betting odds say the Lakers should win in game two given James record after a loss. Bettors may also want to consider betting the over on individual stat lines for James as well.

What’s Next: Los Angeles and Phoenix will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. on TNT, a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).