Is Chris Paul Fully Healthy For Game 2? Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Betting Preview

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in game one of their opening-round series on Sunday night, despite Chris Paul's early exit from the bout.

The Series’ Storyline: Can Chris Paul beat LeBron James In Their First Ever Playoff Matchup?

How To Watch: Los Angeles vs Phoenix will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Points Moneyline Lakers -2 (-110) Over 210 (-112) -134 Suns +2 (-112) Under 210 (-109) +110

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Los Angeles:

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Lakers are the second-best team in terms of points allowed per game.

The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tonight.

Betting Stats For Phoenix:

The Over is 7-1 in Phoenix’s last eight games following a win.

Phoenix has the best assist to turnover ratio in the league at 2.1

All-Star guard Chris Paul is probable for tonight.

Where The Public Is Betting: