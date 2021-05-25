 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Chris Paul Fully Healthy For Game 2? Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Betting Preview

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Is Chris Paul Fully Healthy For Game 2? Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Betting Preview

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in game one of their opening-round series on Sunday night, despite Chris Paul's early exit from the bout.

The Series’ Storyline: Can Chris Paul beat LeBron James In Their First Ever Playoff Matchup?

How To Watch: Los Angeles vs Phoenix will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Lakers

-2 (-110)

Over 210 (-112)

-134

Suns

+2 (-112)

Under 210 (-109)

+110

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Los Angeles:

  • The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.
  • The Lakers are the second-best team in terms of points allowed per game.
  • The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tonight.

Betting Stats For Phoenix:

  • The Over is 7-1 in Phoenix’s last eight games following a win.
  • Phoenix has the best assist to turnover ratio in the league at 2.1
  • All-Star guard Chris Paul is probable for tonight.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • 69% of spread bets are going to the Lakers.
  • The Over is receiving 63% of the bets.
  • The Lakers control a whopping 80% of the moneyline love.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Is Joe Harris Key To A Brooklyn Victory? Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 2 Betting Preview
Timothée Chalamet To Play Young Willie Wonka In New Movie Musical
Portland Trailblazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
Khris Middleton Finally Getting Respect? Miami Heat Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Betting Odds And Picks
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Los Angeles Lakers NBA Phoenix Suns sports bettingSports General