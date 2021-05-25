Is Chris Paul Fully Healthy For Game 2? Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Betting Preview
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in game one of their opening-round series on Sunday night, despite Chris Paul's early exit from the bout.
The Series’ Storyline: Can Chris Paul beat LeBron James In Their First Ever Playoff Matchup?
How To Watch: Los Angeles vs Phoenix will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under Points
|
Moneyline
|
Lakers
|
-2 (-110)
|
Over 210 (-112)
|
-134
|
Suns
|
+2 (-112)
|
Under 210 (-109)
|
+110
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Los Angeles:
- The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.
- The Lakers are the second-best team in terms of points allowed per game.
- The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tonight.
Betting Stats For Phoenix:
- The Over is 7-1 in Phoenix’s last eight games following a win.
- Phoenix has the best assist to turnover ratio in the league at 2.1
- All-Star guard Chris Paul is probable for tonight.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- 69% of spread bets are going to the Lakers.
- The Over is receiving 63% of the bets.
- The Lakers control a whopping 80% of the moneyline love.
