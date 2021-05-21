Memphis Grizzlies Vs. Golden State Warriors Play-In Tournament: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Oracle Arena to take on the Golden State Warriors in a matchup that determines who will receive the final spot in the playoffs.

How To Watch: The Grizzlies vs the Warriors will tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The game can also be viewed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) if you have a subscription.

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) Over 221.5 (-110) +165 Warriors -5.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110) -185

Betting Odds: Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

The Grizzlies will take the court tonight after blowing a 20-point lead and nearly losing against the Spurs on Wednesday. The Grizzlies’ biggest strength is their rebounding, pulling down 46.5 a night, good for fourth-best in the league.

The player to watch tonight for the Grizzlies is center Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas averages 17 points and 13 rebounds a night for Memphis. He will look to take advantage of a Warriors team that doesn’t have a lot of size.

The Grizzlies have no notable injuries for tonight’s bout.

The Warriors put on a thrilling performance in Wednesday’s game against the Lakers, but ultimately it was the defending champs who came away with a 103-100 victory. The Warriors rank third in the NBA in field goal percentages and they will look to continue that trend tonight.

MVP finalist Steph Curry is the player to watch for tonight’s matchup. It's always fun to watch Curry play, but if the Warriors want to win he will need to go above and beyond.

Curry was the scoring leader in the NBA this season, averaging 32 a game while also leading his team in assists. If Golden State is to come away with the victory, it will be because of Curry.

Golden State has no new injury updates.

Picks: The under is 6-1 in the Grizzlies’ last seven games.

Golden State is 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

The Warriors are getting an overwhelming percentage of the public’s money in the spread and Moneyline, having 88% and 89%, respectively.

The Over/Under is much more balanced with the Over getting 63% of the bets and the Under getting 37%.