NHL Playoffs: How To Watch, Betting Lines And Predictions For May 20

The NHL Playoffs feature four games on Thursday, May 20. The matchups include two series that are tied at one game apiece and a matchup between two Canadian teams kicking off their first-round series.

Here is a look at the four matchups, how to watch and predictions. There are many ways to bet on NHL matchups including the winner, over/under on goals scored, alternate lines, winner of the series, goal scorers, players to record points and how many shots players will take.

Odds for the matchups are from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Florida Panthers (+116) at Tampa Bay Lightning (-134) – The Lightning hold a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games 5-4 and 3-1. This could be a must-win game for the Panthers and the key could be stopping Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos who both returned from injuries at the start of the round.

Kucherov had two goals in the first game and an assist in the second. Stamkos had two assists in the first game and a goal in the second. The Panthers will also need to take advantage of powerplays going 1/6 in the series so far compared to the Lightning’s 3/7.

The game will air on USA Network, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Prediction: My prediction was the Lightning winning the series 4 games to 2. I think the Panthers need a win and could get it tonight.

Pittsburgh Penguins (-105) at New York Islanders (-112) – The series between the Penguins and Islanders is tied at a game apiece. The Penguins could get Evgeni Malkin back who is a game-time decision after missing the last two games. Malkin had 28 points in 33 games in the regular season and has 63 goals in 166 career NHL Playoffs games.

The big key in tonight’s matchup could be the powerplay. Neither team has scored in the series on the powerplay with the Islanders going 0/3 and the Penguins going 0/5. The Penguins ranked fourth in the league at 24.8% in the regular season compared to the Islanders 20th at 18.8%.

The game will air on NBC Sports Network and also MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSG).

Prediction: Keep an eye on if Malkin will play. The Penguins could win if they have Malkin dressed and can get a powerplay goal.

Montreal Canadiens (+180) at Toronto Maple Leafs (-215) – Two Original Six teams meet in the first game of the all Canadian team series, which is the two teams' first playoff meeting since 1979. The key matchup could be the goaltending. Canadiens goalie Carey Price is set to return for the first time since April 19 (concussion). Price had a 17-7-0-5 record (W, L, T, OTL) in the regular season. Price’s playoff stats aren’t quite as good with a record of 30-36 and a GAA of 2.43.

The Maple Leafs will turn to Jack Campbell who went 17-3-2 in the regular season but has zero career NHL Playoff starts. This could be a high-scoring affair as a result.

The game will air on the NHL Network, a joint venture of Comcast and the NHL and CBC in Canada.

Prediction: The odds favor the Maple Leafs heavily, which could put the value on betting the over/under. The over/under is set at 5.5 with the over offered at -120.

Vegas Golden Knights (-105) at Minnesota Wild (-112) – The series between the Golden Knights and Wild is tied at a game apiece. The Islanders won game one with a 1-0 overtime win and a 42 save performance from goalie Cam Talbot. The Golden Knights responded winning game two 3-1.

There have been zero goals scored in the first period of the series. The home Wild are favored slightly in the matchup. The Golden Knights looked much better in the second game and have a 60.9% faceoff percentage in the playoffs, best of all teams.

The game will air on NBC Sports Network.

Prediction: My series prediction was the Golden Knights winning 4-2. Given the play in game two, I think the Golden Knights could win game three and take their first lead in the series.