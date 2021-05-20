Washington Wizards Vs. Indiana Pacers Play-In Tournament: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

In a bid to gain the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers travel to clash with the Washington Wizards in what should be a thrilling game.

How To Watch: The Pacers-Wizards will tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. TNT is owned by WarnerMedia, which is subsequently owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

The game can also be viewed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) if you have a subscription.

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Pacers +3 (-110) Over 238 (-110) +125 Wizards -3 (-110) Under 238 (-110) -150

Betting Odds: Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

The Pacers enter this game following a dominant 144-117 win against the Charlotte Hornets. While the number of points scored by Indiana last game was high, it's not uncommon for the sixth-best team in the NBA in terms of scoring.

The player to watch tonight will be All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis led the Pacers in total points, rebounds and assists this season. We will definitely be watching to see if he can take advantage of a weak Wizards' frontcourt.

The Pacers will be playing this game without wing Caris Levert, who is in COVID-19 protocols, and Myles Turner who is out indefinitely.

The Washington Wizards vastly underperformed against the Celtics, barely reaching triple digits in their 118-100 loss, a far cry from their average of 116.6 points per game. Washington is not a good team defensively, allowing an NBA-worst 118.5 points per game, so they will need to step up their game tonight.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are superstars, but for the Wizards to win this game they need to see a better effort from Davis Bertans than the one he put up Tuesday. The three-point specialist went 0-7 from deep, an anomaly for the career 40.7% shooter. For Washington to win, he needs to connect from behind the arc against a team without good wing defense.

Washington has no new injury updates.

Picks: Indiana is 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

Washington is 7-0-1 against the spread in their past eight games following a loss.

The public is slightly favoring the Wizards in the spread, with 53% of the bets going to them, leaving the other 47% to the Pacers.

The Moneyline is a different story, however, with Washington commanding 58% of the bets compared to the Pacers' 42%.

The Over has 61% of the bets while the Under has 39%.

Photo: Taphazardly, via Wikimedia Commons