What To Know Before Betting Hornets-Pacers Play-In Tournament Game

The ninth-seeded Pacers are taking the court against the 10-seeded Hornets on Tuesday evening. The winner of this game will take on the loser of the Celtics-Wizards game in a bid to get the eighth-seeded while the loser will watch the playoffs from home.

The Breakdown For The Pacers

Caris Levert has rewarded the Pacers with a career-best 20.2 points per game after trading away Victor Oladipo for him.

First-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis leads his team in rebounds and assists while scoring the most points this season.

The Pacers lead the league in blocks per game.

Indiana will be playing this game without stars Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, who are both out indefinitely.

The Pacers are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The Breakdown For The Hornets

Rookie of the Year favorite Lemelo Ball has had a phenomenal season with averages of 15.7 points per game, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Terry Rozier leads this Charlotte team with a career-best 20.4 points per game whilst shooting the ball efficiently.

Teams shoot an NBA-worst 74.5% when facing Charlotte.

The Hornets are missing former All-Star Gordon Hayward, who is nursing a foot injury.

The Hornets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games.

The Bottom Line: Indiana is the better team on paper, but the Hornets have some momentum with Ball’s miraculous return after previously being ruled out for the season. How Charlotte will stop Sabonis and how the Pacers can keep up with the Hornet’s three-guard lineup will decide this game. The odds for Tuesday’s matchup are listed below.