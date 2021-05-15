What You Need To Know Before Betting UFC 262

Charles Oliviera and Michael Chandler clash in Saturday night's main event for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship.

Both fighters weighed in at 155 pounds. Oliviera (-135) is the slight favorite, although there's an easy argument for Chandler (+110) to win.

The Breakdown For Oliviera: Charles Oliviera (30-8) is the UFC veteran in this fight. In the promotion since 2010, he's currently on an otherworldly eight-fight winning streak. However, this is his first opportunity at a title in his decade-plus time with UFC and he has no intention of wasting this opportunity.

One of the greatest submission specialists in history, Oliviera will pull out all the stops to get a win here against Michael Chandler.

The Breakdown For Chandler: Chandler (22-5) is on a three-fight winning streak, although he has only had one of those come in the UFC octagon, a TKO against Dan Hooker in January. A dangerous striker, Chandler will look to utilize his smaller stature to outspeed and deliver vicious hits against Oliviera. Chandler wants to show the world that despite being a UFC rookie, he is one of the greatest fighters in the world.

The Bottom Line: In what should be a fantastic fight, a new king of the Lightweight Division will be crowned tonight. Prop bets for tonight’s bout can be found below.